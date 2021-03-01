JJ Watt announces he’s signing with Arizona

JJ Watt isn’t coming home.

The former Wisconsin star took to Twitter late Monday morning and announced he was signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Minutes later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the contract details.

Cardinals are giving J.J. Watt a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2021

Green Bay was among numerous teams that were interested in landing Watt, who was cut by the Houston Texans last month. But with salary cap issues of their own, the Packers were unlikely to be able to swing anywhere close to what the defensive end ended up getting from Arizona.

