Brewers get 7-1 win over Arizona at Spring Training

Milwaukee moved to 2-0 in Cactus League play Monday with a 7-1 win over Arizona.

Fans got their first look at Corbin Burnes since his stellar 2020 season came to an end in September due to an oblique strain and kept him from taking part in the playoffs. Burnes got the ball to start against the Diamondbacks and pitched a scoreless first inning, including a pair of strikeouts.

Wisconsin native Jordan Zimmermann saw his first action, giving up three hits and the Diamondbacks’ lone run of the game.

Catcher Manny Pina hit a 2-run homer in the first inning and finished 2-for-2 for the Brewers. Mark Mathias got the start at third base and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Garrett Mitchell, Milwaukee’s 2020 first-round pick, made his Spring Training debut. He singled to centerfield in his lone at-bat.

First round pick @GarretMitchell5 gets a hit in his first Spring Training at-bat. Brewers are up 7-1. pic.twitter.com/pl2cRKzbrY — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 1, 2021

The Brewers will return to the diamond tomorrow with a game against Oakland. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m.

