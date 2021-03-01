Badgers drop to No. 25 in latest AP Top 25

Wisconsin is still in the Associated Press Top 25 but just barely.

The Badgers came in at No. 25 in the latest poll released Monday morning, down two spots from last week. It came after Wisconsin played just one game, a 74-69 loss to then-No. 5 Illinois.

UW is one of six Big Ten teams in the poll. Michigan jumped one spot to No. 2, while Illinois moved up a slot to No. 4. Iowa made the biggest jump among conference teams, going from No. 9 to No. 5. Ohio State lost a pair of games last week but fell just three spots to No. 7. Purdue is the other team in the poll at No. 23.

Wisconsin will close out the regular season this week with difficult road trips. The Badgers will first head to West Lafayette, a place where they have just one win since 2006, though no fans will certainly help their cause. Then Wisconsin will visit the Hawkeyes on Sunday. They beat the Badgers by 16 in the first meeting in Madison.

Gonzaga stayed at No. 1 as the lone remaining unbeaten team in the country. You can find the full poll here.

