Bucks beat Clippers for 5th straight win, Giannis scores 36

Giannis Antetokounmpo took over late and Milwaukee beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Sunday to claim a fifth straight win.

After leading by as many as 11 in the third quarter, the Bucks went to the fourth trailing by four. Coming into the game Milwaukee was 0-10 on the season when trailing going into the final quarter, but Antetokounmpo couldn’t have cared less. All the two-time MVP did was score 17 of Milwaukee final 21 points, including a monster dunk with 10.3 seconds left to give the Bucks a three-point lead.

Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, his fourth-straight game with 35 or more points. He added 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Khris Middleton had 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Bucks, while Donte DiVincenzo had 11 points and Brook Lopez added 10.

Point guard Jrue Holiday returned after missing the last 10 games as part of the NBA’s COVID-19 safety protocols. He played 18 minutes, scoring two points and dishing out three assists.

The Clippers were paced by Kawhi Leonard’s 25 points and nine rebounds. Paul George had 16 points and Serge Ibaka contributed 15.

Milwaukee improved to 21-13 on the season and will look for its longest winning streak of the season when Denver comes to town Tuesday night.

