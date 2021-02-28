Brewers open Cactus League play with 7-2 win over White Sox

Cactus League play got underway Sunday and Milwaukee got it going with a 7-2 win over the Chicago White Sox.

The Brewers hit four home runs, including a three-run shot from Keston Hiura in the first inning. Tyrone Taylor and Avasil Garcia had solo homers, while Dylan Cozens capped the scoring with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Hiura starts Spring Training off with a bang! His first homer of 2021 put the Brew Crew up 3-0 in the first.@Kestdaddy | #CactusCrew pic.twitter.com/VImu3omAuE — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 28, 2021

Eric Lauer got the start for the Crew, giving up a pair of runs in just one inning of work. Justin Topa followed him and gave up two hits, while the other four relievers didn’t allow a hit.

Milwaukee will face Arizona on Monday and you can hear the game on 96.7FM and 1670AM.

Related

Comments

comments