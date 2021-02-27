Wisconsin men’s hockey team completes a sweep of Ohio State, Wisconsin women claim WCHA title

The fifth-ranked Wisconsin hockey team cruised to an easy 7-0 win Saturday over Ohio State to sweep the weekend series.

The Badgers started their scoring in the first period, as sophomore Cole Caufield found the back of net, but it was in the second period when Wisconsin blew the game open. Caufield scored just 37 seconds into the period. That was followed by goals from Dylan Holloway and Ty Emberson. For Holloway, it was his third goal of series and his 11th on the year.

Caufield wasn’t done, though. He completed the hat-trick just 1:59 into the third period, nabbing his 22nd goal of the season. Ty Pelton-Byce finished the scoring with a pair of goals later in the period.

📽️: Hold on to your hats, Cole Caufield notched the hatty 🎩🎩🎩 🍎: Holloway, Kehrer pic.twitter.com/uHGnEtQEgl — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 27, 2021

Linus Weissbach finished with four assists, while Brock Caufield had a pair for the Badgers, who won for a 12th time in their last 16 games.

Cameron Rowe got the start in goal and was up the challenge, stopping all 21 shots he saw.

The Badgers improved to 17-8-1 overall and 15-6-1 in Big Ten play. It left Wisconsin sitting behind only conference-leader Minnesota in the standings.

UW will close out the regular season next weekend at Michigan State.

Women’s hockey team clinches WCHA title

No. 1 Wisconsin erased a 3-2 lead in the final period to beat Minnesota-Duluth 4-3 in overtime and claim the WCHA regular season title.

The Badgers trailed 1-0 when Daryl Watts evened things up 4:14 into the second period. The Bulldogs would score the next two before Lacey Eden cut the lead in half at the 17:43 mark of the second.

The score stayed the same until there was less than two minutes left in the game and Brette Pettet beat the Minnesota-Duluth goalie to tie the matchup and send it to overtime.

Once there, the Badgers ended it quickly, with Watts knocking home the game-winner just 41 seconds into the extra period.

The win gave Wisconsin its ninth WCHA regular-season title and its fifth in the last six years.

The Badgers will now face Minnesota in the semifinals of next weekend’s WCHA Final Faceoff in Minneapolis.

Related

Comments

comments