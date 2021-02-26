Wisconsin hockey beats Ohio State in overtime

It took a little extra work but the fifth-ranked Wisconsin hockey team earned a 2-1 win over Ohio State on Friday night.

The game was tied 1-1 after three periods, forcing the Badgers to go to overtime for a second straight game. But this one ended better and it did so quickly, as Dylan Holloway found the back of the net on the power-play just 42 seconds into the overtime period to give Wisconsin the win.

📽️: Dylan Holloway wins it for the Badgers just 42 seconds into overtime! 🍎: C. Caufield, Weissbach pic.twitter.com/KAg2jYdQ46 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 27, 2021

The Badgers got on the board first in the game, taking a 1-0 lead on Holloway’s first goal of the night, which also came on a power play. He’s now got 10 goals on the season, which is the third-best mark on the team.

Ohio State answered on its own power-play in the second period when Gustaf Westlund beat Robbie Beydoun. It was the lone shot to get by the goalie, who finished with 30 saves and picked up the win.

With the victory, Wisconsin improved to 16-8 overall and 14-6-1 in Big Ten play. Because all the teams in the conference won’t play the same number of games due to COVID-19 pauses, the winner of the Big Ten will be determined by winning percentage. Minnesota (.750) is currently at the top of the standings, while the Badgers (.690) are second.

Wisconsin and Ohio State will see each other again Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

