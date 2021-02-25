Packers: Center Corey Linsley says ‘all signs are pointing towards’ playing somewhere else next season

It sound as if Corey Linsley believes his time in Green Bay has come to an end.

During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Packers center for the last seven seasons indicated there had been no contact between the team and his representatives.

“We’re not closing the door for anything. Obviously, we’d never do that for any team, especially the Packers, but, yeah, it definitely feels weird,” Linsley said Thursday. “Looks like all signs are pointing towards snapping the ball somewhere else next year.”

"We're not closing the door for anything…but yeah it definitley feels weird. Looks like all signs are pointing towards snapping the ball somewhere else next year." Free Agent C @Linsley71 discusses free agency and the Packers ⬇️AUDIO⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dNh6eCbG3P — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 25, 2021

Linsley just finished his best season in the league, earning first-team All-Pro honors. A fifth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, the Ohio State product has started 99 games for the Packers and played in four NFC title games.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Linsley said of his time with Green Bay. “The guys that I came in there with and the leadership they had there and continue to have there to this day, has always been phenomenal. It’s been a wild ride. We’ve gotten close in four years and that will always be something that’s a little disappointing.”

Linsley, who will turn 30 before the start of the 2021 season, spent time during the interview talking about all the guys he’d played with and learned from during his career, including the likes of David Bakhtiari, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Sitton, TJ Lang and Bryan Bulaga.

“I’ll always have those memories and cherish them,” Linsley said. “Again, if it doesn’t work out, I wish them the best of luck. I want nothing but the best for them because those guys up there deserve it, man. They put in the work, they care about winning, they care about their performance and the team and everything. Can’t say enough about them.”

Linsley signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension near the end of the 2017 season and figures to get a hefty raise when he presumably hits the open market next month.

