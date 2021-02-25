Career night from Donte DiVincenzo helps Bucks to fourth straight win

A huge night from Donte DiVincenzo and big contributions from Milwaukee’s established stars powered the Bucks to a 129-125 win over New Orleans on Thursday night.

DiVincenzo scored a career-best 24 points and took a charge in the final minute to help the Bucks to seal the game. The former first-round pick added nine assists, tied for the most in his career, and seven rebounds to push Milwaukee to its fourth-straight win.

Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 38 points, becoming the first Bucks player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1973 to score 35-plus points in three straight games. He added 10 rebounds and four assists, while sidekick Khris Middleton poured in 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first Bucks player with 3 straight 35-point games since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1973. pic.twitter.com/zy7qCNUmXG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 26, 2021

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson paced his team with 34 points and eight rounds, while Brandon Ingram had 23 points and Lonzo Ball had 20.

The win allowed Milwaukee a measure of revenge after New Orleans won the first matchup between the two teams in late January.

The Bucks last 14 games include a five-game winning streak, a five-game losing streak and now a four-game winning streak. They’ll look to make it five in-a-row on Sunday when the LA Clippers come to Milwaukee.

