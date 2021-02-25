Brewers release Spring Training broadcast schedule, which includes 18 games on The Zone

Milwaukee released its spring training broadcast schedule Thursday morning and it will feature 18 games on the radio, all of which can be heard in Madison on 96.7FM and 1670AM ‘The Zone’.

“It’s been a long wait, but the return of Brewers baseball with fans in the stands is right around the corner,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations in a press release. “We know how excited our fans are for baseball to be back, and we all look forward to watching and listening to Brewers games when we can’t be there in person.”

The first game of Cactus League play is Sunday 2:05 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox. Hall of Fame play-by-play man Bob Uecker will be on the mic for the first time on March 2 when the Brewers face Oakland at 2:10 p.m.

In total there will be 29 games played and all but three will either be on the radio, TV or Brewers.com.

You can find the full schedule here:

Related

Comments

comments