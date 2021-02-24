Bucks release second-half schedule

The NBA released its second half schedule Wednesday and for Milwaukee it features 36 games between March 11 and May 16.

The Bucks will return from the All-Star break with a game at Fiserv Forum against the New York Knicks before heading on the road for three games, including two in Washington.

Milwaukee will play 10 games on national TV (ABC, ESPN, TNT), including marquee matchups with Philadelphia (March 17), at the Los Angeles Lakers (March 31) and two consecutive games against Brooklyn (May 2, May 4).

The longest road trip of the second half runs from March 29-April 8 with games against the LA Clippers, Lakers, Portland, Sacramento, Golden State and Dallas. Four of those six teams are currently in position to make the playoffs in the Western Conference. Milwaukee will play 16 games in the month of April and 11 will be away from home.

The Bucks are currently 19-13 on the year and sitting third in the Eastern Conference. They are 1.5 games back of second-place Brooklyn and 2.0 games back of the Sixers.

Related

Comments

comments