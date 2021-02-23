Shailene Woodley confirms she’s engaged to Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley confirmed that she’s engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The actor discussed her relationship with Rodgers on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, saying they got engaged “a while ago.” The 37-year-old Rodgers mentioned his engagement and thanked his fiancée while accepting his third career MVP award on Feb. 6 but didn’t say her name.

“Yes, we are engaged,” Woodley said. “We are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’”

>> Full story

