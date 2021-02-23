Bucks beat Minnesota for third straight win

Minnesota owned the worst record in the NBA coming into their matchup with Milwaukee on Tuesday night. After allowing the Timberwolves to hang around for a quarter, the Bucks took control in a 139-112 win, their third victory in a row.

Milwaukee led 38-36 after the first quarter before outscoring the visitors by 15 the rest of the first half. The Bucks increased their lead in the third, heading to the final quarter up 23. Minnesota got to within 15 in the fourth but go no closer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points on 13-for-18 shooting from the field and went 10-for-13 from the free throw line. In just 29 minutes of action he added eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a pair of blocks in the blowout victory.

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez each had 15 points, and Donte DiVincenzo had 13 points and five assists.

Milwaukee got a season-high 23 points from Bryn Forbes (5-for-9 3P) off the bench, while Bobby Portis had 14 points and six rebounds.

The Bucks hit 20 3-pointers, the sixth time this year they made 20 or more shots from beyond the arc.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a double double with 26 points and 11 assists for Minnesota. Guard Malik Beasley also had 26 for the Timberwolves, who were playing their first game under new coach Chris Finch.

Milwaukee improved to 19-13 on the year and 3-2 on its current eight-game home stand. Next up is a visit from New Orleans on Thursday.

Related

Comments

comments