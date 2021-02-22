Badgers drop two spots in latest AP Top 25

Wisconsin is just 6-6 in its last 12 games but the Badgers remain in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Coming off a week in which it lost by 15 to then-No. 11 Iowa and then beat Northwestern by 17, UW moved down two spots to No. 23 in the poll released Monday morning.

The Badgers are one of five Big Ten teams ranked and the only one not in the top 10 of the poll. Michigan was still No. 3, followed by Ohio State at No. 4 and Illinois at No. 5. The Hawkeyes jumped up two spots to No. 9.

Wisconsin will face the Illini on Saturday, then go to Purdue, which is receiving votes in this week’s poll, and then finish with a game at Iowa to close the regular season.

Unbeaten Gonzaga and Baylor continue to be at the top of the poll, with the Zags at No. 1 and Bears at No. 2.

