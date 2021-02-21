Giannis, Middleton combine for 70 points in win vs Sacramento

Milwaukee’s two stars lit up the scoreboard Sunday night in a 128-115 win against Sacramento.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points, 18 rebounds and four assists, while Khris Middleton had 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Half of Antetokounmpo’s points came at the charity stripe, as he made a career-best 19 free throws on 24 attempts.

Donte DiVincenzo chipped in 16 points, while Pat Connaughton and Bryn Forbes combined for 22 off the bench.

Playing in his home state for the first time since high school, Oshkosh native Tyrese Haliburton scored 23 points and had eight assists to lead the Kings.

Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday missed his seventh straight game due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, but could be getting close to a return as he attended the game.

Roughly 1,800 fans were allowed in the building, the first time the general public was able to watch a game at Fiserv Forum since last March.

Milwaukee improved to 18-13 on the year and has now split the first four games of eight straight at home. The Bucks will host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Related

Comments

comments