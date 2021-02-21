(21) Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 51: Last word

No. 21 Wisconsin snapped its two-game losing streak Sunday with a 68-51 win at Northwestern to sweep the season series.

Player of the Game: Micah Potter

The senior big man had a second strong offensive game, scoring a game-high 19 points (7-for-8 on FGs) and grabbing eight rebounds. He drilled all three of his 3-pointers and is now 6-for-9 from deep in the last two games. Potter added three assists to go along with a pair of steals as the Badgers handed Northwestern its 13th straight loss.

The good: Taking care of business

After a pair of deflating home losses to Michigan and Iowa, it was going to be interesting to see how the Badgers responded against one of the worst teams in the conference. Would they play down to their opponent or clearly show they were the better team? Thankfully for Wisconsin, it was the latter. With five guys scoring in double figures and a strong defensive effort, the Badgers got the win it desperately needed considering their remaining schedule features games against Illinois, Purdue and the Hawkeyes.

The not so good: Shooting

Wisconsin’s shooting woes are well-documented, including a season-worst 30.0% against Iowa on Thursday. And while the Badgers were better against the Wildcats, they still only shot 41.1% from the field. Two of the biggest reasons were Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers. The senior duo combined to shoot 1-for-13 and are now shooting 25.8% over the last four games, and that includes Ford going 5-for-8 against Michigan.

It’s worth noting that Ford contributed in other ways, grabbing five rebounds and handing out a season-high four assists.

Stat of the Game: 21

That’s how many points Wisconsin scored off of Northwestern’s 14 turnovers.

Best Video

Micah Potter scored 19 points to help lead @BadgerMBB to a 68-51 win over Northwestern. Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/axl4MDlK4H — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 22, 2021

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin was without senior point guard Trevor Anderson for a second straight game. UW said he his dealing with an upper-body injury. Coach Greg Gard labeled him day-to-day.

— With Anderson out and Tyler Wahl dealing with foul trouble in the first half, true freshman Carter Gilmore saw some meaningful minutes for the first time in his career. The walk-on played five minutes and was 0-for-2 from the field.

— Wisconsin held Northwestern under 70 points for the 43rd straight game.

— Wisconsin got 31 points from its bench. In addition to Potter’s 19 points, Jonathan Davis had 12. He also had two rebounds, two assists and three steals.

— After going 3-for-15 against Iowa, D’Mitrik Trice was 5-for-6 from the field and scored 13 points. That included going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. The Badgers were 24 points better than Northwestern when he was on the floor.

— The Badgers improved to 5-3 on the road in Big Ten playing, guaranteeing them at least a .500 record away from Madison for the second straight season.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (16-8, 10-7) won’t play again until Saturday when No. 5 Illinois (16-5, 12-3) visits the Kohl Center.

Related

Comments

comments