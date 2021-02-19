Packers cut LB Christian Kirksey and tackle Rick Wagner

The Green Bay Packers continued their push to get under the salary cap Friday with the release of two veterans.

The club announced it had cut linebacker Christian Kirksey and tackle Rick Wagner. The move frees up roughly $10.3 million in cap space.

Kirksey signed as a free agent last offseason and started 11 games for Green Bay. He finished third on the team in tackles with 77, though his playing time decreased as the season went on.

Wagner, a former Wisconsin standout, also signed last offseason. He started nine games and was part of a unit that allowed just 21 sacks in the regular season.

The moves come on the heels of the team restructuring tackle David Bakhtiari’s contract, which freed up $8.3 million in cap space. The team will still need to make several more decisions on its roster to get under the salary cap by the time the new league year starts in March.

That savings will be about $1.3 million less when they go to top 51 contracts only, but regardless they're still in the $10-$11 million range over the $180M cap. https://t.co/Ve0ccH6UDF — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 19, 2021

