No. 5 Wisconsin stays hot with 4-2 win against Notre Dame

The fifth-ranked Wisconsin hockey team overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Notre Dame 4-2 on Friday night.

The Fighting Irish were feeling good after the first period in which they got goals from Alex Steeves and Graham Slaggert to give them a 2-0 lead. After that, though, it was all Badgers.

Sophomore Owen Lindmark cut the deficit in half with his fourth goal of the season just 3:22 into the second period. That was followed by a Cole Caufield goal on a power play to even the score. It was goal No. 18 for Caufield on the season.

In the third, senior Linus Weissbach gave the Badgers the lead and later added an empty net goal to seal the win.

Goalie Robbie Beydoun stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced to earn the victory.

The win was Wisconsin’s 10th in its last 13 games and it left the Badgers sitting at 15-8 overall and 13-6 in Big Ten play, just two points back of first-place Minnesota.

Wisconsin and Notre Dame will meet again Saturday afternoon at La Bahn Arena.

