Bucks snap five-game losing streak with win over Oklahoma City

Milwaukee snapped its five-game losing streak Friday night with a 98-85 win over Oklahoma City.

The Bucks led by as many as 22 in the third quarter and had a 16-point lead heading into the fourth. The Thunder made a run, getting to within six midway through the period before Milwaukee was able to put them away.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks, scoring 29 points, grabbing a season-high 19 rebounds and dishing out eight assists. Khris Middleton added 20 points and eight rebounds, while Bryn Forbes had 10 points off the bench.

Oklahoma City was paced by Lu Dort’s 17 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 14 points.

The win was the first for the Bucks without guard Jrue Holiday, who remains out due to the NBA’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

Milwaukee improved to 17-13 on the year and will host Sacramento on Sunday.

