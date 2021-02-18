Wisconsin planning to have fans at Camp Randall Stadium this fall

Wisconsin is planning to have fans back at Camp Randall Stadium this fall.

In an email and video sent out Thursday morning, athletic director Barry Alvarez said they are looking forward to getting people back in the stadium after the 2020 season was played without fans due to the pandemic.

“We really don’t know how many people we’ll have in the stadium but we do know we have a great schedule,” Alvarez said. “We’re really looking forward to getting people back in the stands.”

Wisconsin ended up only playing three home games last fall. Outside of the teams, officials and media, the only people allowed in to the stadium were parents of senior players and that was only for the final two games.

The Badgers home schedule has a number of marquee names on it, including Penn State, Michigan, Iowa and defending Big Ten West champ Northwestern.

