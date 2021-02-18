No. 11 Iowa pulls away down the stretch for 77-62 win over No. 21 Wisconsin

No. 21 Wisconsin put up a fight for awhile but didn’t have enough offense in a 77-62 loss to No. 11 Iowa on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers trailed just 49-46 with 9:15 left in the game but that’s as close as they would get, as the Hawkeyes out-scored them 28-16 the rest of the way. The loss was Wisconsin’s second straight as they fell in back-to-back games for the first time in more than a year.

Iowa brought the top-ranked offense in the country to Madison and it showed. Though they turned the ball over 11 times, the Hawkeyes made up for it by hitting 51.0% of their shots from the field, including 63.2% (12-for-19) from beyond the arc. It helped them post their largest win at Wisconsin since beating the Badgers by 16 in 1982.

Wisconsin’s offense, which has struggled for much of an 11-game stretch that has seen the Badgers go just 5-6, could not keep up. The Hawkeyes defense ranked last in the Big Ten coming, but held UW to a season-worst 30.0% shooting. Wisconsin went 13-for-34 from deep, five of which came off the hand of Brad Davison.

The Badgers had a season-high 17 offensive rebounds, but weren’t able to do much with them. They had just four second-chance points, while also going a miserable 4-for-15 on layups. UW is now 9-for-28 in its two-game losing streak.

National Player of the Year candidate Luka Garza busted out of a mini-slump for him to score 30 points and grab eight rebounds for Iowa. Joe Wieskamp had 17 points and eight rebounds. That duo combined to go 9-for-12 on 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes, who won their third straight game and improved to 10-5 in Big Ten play.

Micah Potter had a team-high 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Badgers, while Davison finished with 15. Guard D’Mitrik Trice was also in double figures, scoring 11 points, though it took him 15 shots to get there.

Wisconsin fell to 9-7 in conference play and 15-8 overall. The Badgers will try to snap their losing streak on Sunday when they head to Northwestern, which has lost 12 straight games.

