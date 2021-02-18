Bucks losing streak reaches five with loss to Toronto

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of their longest losing streak in four years.

Toronto beat Milwaukee 110-96 Thursday night, handing the Bucks their fifth-straight loss. Milwaukee trailed by 17 at the half but was able to whittle the lead down to 10 in the fourth quarter. However, that was as close as the Bucks would get as they became the first team in NBA history to follow a five-game winning streak of double-digits by losing its next five.

The Raptors were paced by Norman Powell’s 29 points, while Pascal Siakam added 27 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists before fouling out late in the game. Guard Donte DiVincenzo had 14 points and Khris Middleton chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.

Point guard Jrue Holiday missed his fifth game due to the NBA’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

Milwaukee dropped to 16-13 on the year. The Bucks will welcome Oklahoma City to Fiserv Forum on Friday night.

