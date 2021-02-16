Toronto hands Milwaukee its fourth straight loss

A limited number of fans were allowed into Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night for the first time in nearly a year but Milwaukee could not deliver them a victory.

Notorious Bucks killer Fred VanVleet scored 33 points as Toronto beat Milwaukee 124-113, handing the home team its fourth straight loss. All-Star Pascal Siakam added 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, which evened the season series between the clubs 1-1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 34 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks in the loss. Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis combined for 36 points off the bench.

The game was played with roughly 250 people, mostly families of players and invited guests, in the stands, marking the first time since last March the Bucks played in front of fans at home. The team plans to allow 500 fans in for Thursday’s rematch against the Raptors, 750 fans for Friday’s game against Oklahoma City and then roughly 1,800 members of the general public in on Sunday.

