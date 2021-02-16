Bucks to begin allowing limited number of fans at Fiserv Forum starting Tuesday

Fans are being allowed to return to Fiserv Forum.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the city of Milwaukee made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“We are beyond excited to welcome back our great fans to Bucks games, even in a limited capacity,” Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin said. “Our fans have been deeply missed by the players, coaches and Bucks and arena staffs, and we are thrilled to open our doors once again. While we are still in the midst of a pandemic, and our lives are not back to normal, this is a positive step for the Bucks and the City.



“We thank the City of Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Health Department and everyone who played a role in allowing for Fiserv Forum to open in a safe and healthy way.”

It will be a gradual reintroduction of fans. There will be 250 people (families of players, invited guests) allowed at Tuesday night’s game against Toronto. That will increase to 500 on Thursday, 750 on Friday and then around 1,800 on Sunday. That represents roughly 10% capacity.

“For both the Bucks and the Milwaukee Health Department, the most important priority has been safety. The Bucks’ COVID safety plan is a product of thoughtful discussion and numerous meetings. At every stage, the preparation of this new plan has been guided by public health considerations,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “Opening Fiserv Forum to a limited number of fans is one step in the city’s efforts to move forward in this pandemic.”

If everything works out, the team hopes to increase the capacity to 25% for the second half of the season.



The Bucks plan, both before entering the arena and once inside the venue, is extensive:

* Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking

* All tickets will be sold in pods of two or four seats to ensure proper social distancing throughout the seating bowl

* All tickets will be distributed through the Bucks app and should be accessed via the app or by downloading tickets to your phones mobile wallet when entering the arena. Screenshots of tickets will not work.

* Fans will enter Fiserv Forum using a timed-entry system to reduce the size of groups congregating at entrances

* Fans are not permitted to bring in bags. Items larger than 4”x6”x1” will not be permitted

* Fans must remain seated at all times while they are in their seats (other than standing for the national anthem) and all food and drink must be consumed in your ticketed seat

In addition, the Bucks and their corporate partners have worked extensively to enhance the safety for fans and staff at Fiserv Forum. These enhancements include:

Food and Beverage

* Utilizing technology from Fiserv to deliver a completely contactless food and beverage experience, traditional concessions stands with cashiers have been replaced with safe, contactless purchasing options such as mobile ordering through the Bucks app and self-serve kiosks, with payments via credit card, debit card or mobile wallet enabled by Clover® from Fiserv

* After an order is created and completed, staff will scan a QR code that instantly notifies the customer via text message that their order is ready to be picked up at a designated cubby to complete the contactless experience

* In addition, Fiserv Forum has expanded its installation of Clover point-of-sale and handheld payment devices, with more than 300 devices now able to support contactless payment experiences when traditional concessions options reopen

COVID-19 Testing

* All fans seated within 30 feet of the court will be required to receive a rapid COVID-19 test before entering Fiserv Forum

* In partnership with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Workforce Health, the Bucks will utilize COVID-19 rapid test kits to test those fans sitting with 30 feet of the court

* Rapid tests will be conveniently available in Deer District, starting three hours prior to tip off, with results coming back in only 30 minutes

Limited single-game tickets will be available to the public for Sunday’s game against Sacramento and for the remaining four games of the Bucks’ First Half schedule. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased at www.bucks.com/tickets or through the Bucks app.

