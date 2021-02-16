Brewers reportedly bringing back LHP Brett Anderson for a second season

Brett Anderson is back with Milwaukee.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Brewers re-signed the left-handed starter to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Left-hander Brett Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year, $2.5 million contract, pending physical, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. Anderson, 33, returns to Brewers and can make an addition $1M in incentives. @Ken_Rosenthal first linked them. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 16, 2021

Anderson started 10 games for the club in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He went 4-4 with a 4.21 ERA. He allowed two or fewer earned runs in eight of his 10 outings, and made it to the sixth inning in five of his final seven starts.

Bringing Anderson back gives manager Craig Counsell another left-handed option for his starting rotation, joining Eric Lauer, who really struggled in his first season with the club, and Brent Suter.

Milwaukee’s pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Arizona later this week.

Related

Comments

comments