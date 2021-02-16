3B Travis Shaw reportedly signing a minor league deal with the Brewers

The Mayor of Ding Dong City has returned to the Brewers, at least for spring training.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, third baseman Travis Shaw has agreed to a minor league deal with Milwaukee and will take part in spring training.

Travis Shaw’s minor-league deal with the Brewers will pay him $1.5 million with another $1.5 million in incentives if he makes the club, per source. He can opt out of the deal on March 15 if he’s not on the roster. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 17, 2021

Shaw is a familiar face in Milwaukee. After coming over from Boston in a trade prior to the 2017 season, the soon-to-be 31-year-old was a fixture in the Brewers lineup for two seasons. In 296 games, Shaw hit 63 home runs and had 187 RBI.

But his game fell off in 2019. He played in just 86 games and spent a large chunk of the year in the minor leagues. He finished with a .157 batting average and just six home runs.

Milwaukee didn’t tender him a contract after the season and he became a free agent. Shaw signed with Toronto and played in 50 games. He batted .239 with six home runs and 17 RBI.

The Brewers do have an opening at third base, though manager Craig Counsell told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that infielders Orlando Arcia and Luis Urias will see time at shortstop and third base. Shaw also has the ability to play first base and second base.

Related

Comments

comments