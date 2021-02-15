Wisconsin stays put in latest AP Top 25

For the first time in seven weeks the Wisconsin basketball team did not move down in the Associated Press Top 25.

Despite blowing a 14-point lead on Sunday to Michigan, the Badgers stayed at No. 21 in the poll released Monday morning. Wisconsin had moved down in each of the last six polls as coach Greg Gard’s team had split its last 10 games.

The Badgers are one of five Big Ten teams in the poll, including three in the top five. The Wolverines and Ohio State stayed at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Illinois moved up one spot to No. 5. Iowa is the other team in the poll at No. 11, up from No. 15 from last week.

Wisconsin’s remaining schedule includes two games against the Hawkeyes, including this Thursday at the Kohl Center. The Badgers will also face the Illini in Madison, along with trips to Purdue and Northwestern over the final five games of the regular season.

Unbeaten Gonzaga is still at No. 1 in the poll, while fellow unbeaten Baylor stayed at No. 2.

Related

Comments

comments