Report: Packers the “most likely” landing spot for JJ Watt

Green Bay is reportedly interested in signing free agent JJ Watt and it sounds as if the Packers have a good chance of getting that done.

PackerCentral.com reported the team’s interest in Watt and TexansDaily.com followed up with the news on Monday that Watt returning to Wisconsin is considered the “most likely scenario,” according to a source.

Watt was released by the Houston Texans last Friday after 10 years with the club. The former Wisconsin star had 101 sacks and won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards during his time Texas. He struggled with injuries during the second half of his career, but did play in all 16 games in two of the last three years.

The Steelers are the betting favorites to land Watt, as it would allow him to play with his brothers, TJ and Derek, for the first time. Pittsburgh does not have a need for defensive line help, though, and are up against the salary cap. Green Bay has the need for Watt but is also dealing with salary cap concerns.

Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Cleveland and Tennessee are among the other teams considered to be among the favorites to sign Watt.

Related

Comments

comments