Wisconsin beats Michigan 3-2, splits weekend series

No. 7 Wisconsin beat No. 8 Michigan 3-2 on Sunday to earn a split of a weekend series between the two Big Ten schools.

The Badgers jumped on top early, getting a goal from sophomore Dylan Holloway in the first period to grab a 1-0 lead.

After the Wolverines answered back with an Owen Power goal in the second, Wisconsin scored the next two. Junior Roman Ahcan found the back of the net for a power-play goal, and then early in the third period junior Dominick Mersch put the Badgers up 3-1.

Brendan Brisson got Michigan back within one late in the third period but Wisconsin held on for the win.

Wisconsin goalie Cameron Rowe stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced to get the win.

The Badgers have now won eight of their last 10 games. They are 12-6 in Big Ten play, sitting two points back of Minnesota for first place.

Wisconsin will now welcome Notre Dame to Madison for a pair of games next weekend.

