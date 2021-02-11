Brewers release start times for entirety of 2021 schedule

We knew the date of every Milwaukee Brewers game for the 2021 season and now we know the times.

The club released its schedule for all 162 games, including the season opener on April 1 at American Family Field. That day the Brewers will face the Minnesota Twins, with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m.

You’ll be able to hear every game this season in Madison on 96.7FM and 1670AM The Zone.

Opening Day is 49 days away… We just updated our 2021 schedule with game times – so start planning for baseball season!

https://t.co/PXeWFzumqT pic.twitter.com/PZnFu90vdJ — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 11, 2021

