Former Packers DC Mike Pettine joins the Bears coaching staff

The Green Bay Packers will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline when they face the Chicago Bears next season.

It was announced Wednesday that former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine had joined the Bears as a defensive analyst. Pettine will serve under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

We have hired Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant and made two additional coaching changes. https://t.co/vvpSAToFiB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 10, 2021

Packers coach Matt LaFleur decided not to retain Pettine after his contract expired following three years in Green Bay. Though the unit finished ninth in total defense and 13th in scoring defense this past season, LaFleur moved on, hiring former Los Angeles Rams linebackers coach Joe Barry as Pettine’s replacement.

Pettine’s move to Chicago means Green Bay’s last two defensive coordinators are with teams in the NFC North. Dom Capers spent last year with the Minnesota Vikings as a senior defensive assistant and has now taken over in the same role with the Detroit Lions.

