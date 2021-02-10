(21) Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48: Last word

No. 21 Wisconsin still hasn’t lost back-to-back games in more than a year after beating Nebraska 61-48 on Wednesday night in Lincoln.

Player of the Game: Jonathan Davis

Davis was the lone Wisconsin player to get into double figures, finishing with 10 points. His biggest stretch came early in the second half and the Badgers leading 30-29. He drilled a corner 3-pointer and then followed that up with a three-point play on the next possession. The true freshman finished off Nebraska’s hopes in the closing minutes with a block and a steal on back-to-back possessions. Over his last three games Davis is averaging 11.3 points on 53.3% shooting.

The good: The defense

Nebraska started the game 8-for-12 from the field and 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. It allowed the Huskers to take a 20-14 lead 7:53 into the game. Coach Greg Gard called a timeout to address the defensive issues and it paid off. Over the final 32:07 of the contest, Nebraska managed just 28 more points and finished the game shooting only 36.7%, including 5-for-15 from deep. Wisconsin had nine steals and forced 17 turnovers.

The not so good: The shooting

Wisconsin just can’t find its shooting touch. The Badgers shot only 32.3% from the field, the worst shooting percentage in a game they won since making 32.1% against Pittsburgh in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. The starting lineup went a combined 12-for-49, including a 3-for-14 effort from D’Mitrik Trice.

Their struggles from beyond the arc continued as well as they went 9-for-32 (28.1%). Over the last nine games the Badgers are shooting 30.1% from deep.

Stat of the Game: 8

That’s how many turnovers Wisconsin had. It’s the first time in five games the Badgers had a single-digit number of giveaways.

In Case You Missed It

— Nate Reuvers returned the starting lineup, replacing Micah Potter. Reuvers had eight points and five rebounds.

— Trevor Anderson provided a big lift off the bench. The senior guard had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

— Trice didn’t shoot it well, but he did have a team-high eight rebounds and three assists while not turning it over.

— The game was played a day earlier than originally scheduled as Nebraska tries to make up games it had to postpone earlier in the season due to pausing for COVID-19 reasons. Wisconsin was the second of four games the Huskers will play this week.

— Moving the game up also led to Wisconsin pulling an almost unheard of move, deciding not to fly into Lincoln until Wednesday morning. Because the company the Badgers use to charter flights couldn’t get them a return flight after the game, they were not scheduled to fly back to Madison until Thursday morning.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (15-6, 9-5) is scheduled to come home and play No. 3 Michigan on Sunday. The Wolverines haven’t played since Jan. 22 due to a COVID-19-related pause within the entire athletic department. However, they returned to practice this week and Gard told reporters he anticipates the game being played.

