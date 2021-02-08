Wisconsin tabs Shaun Snee to take over as head strength and conditioning coach

Wisconsin has promoted from within to fill its head strength and conditioning position.

The Badgers announced Monday that Shaun Snee had been tabbed to replace Ross Kolodziej, who is taking over as Wisconsin’s defensive line coach following the departure of Inoke Breckterfield.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue developing the culture we’ve built in our strength and conditioning program,” Snee stated in a release from UW. “I’d like to thank Coach Chryst and our administration for their belief in what we’re doing to develop the young men in our program. I’m also beyond thankful to my wife, Sarah, my parents, Ed and Diane, and my brothers, Ed, Chris and Dan, for all of the guidance and support that has allowed me to pursue this passion.”

Snee has been in Madison as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the last six years. Prior to that he served as a graduate assistant for Chryst in Pittsburgh during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

“There may be some tweaks here and there, but the fundamentals of our approach to strength and conditioning won’t change,” Snee said. “I’m fortunate to work with a great staff and we will continue to take a holistic approach to developing our guys that’s rooted in the science of mental and physical performance.”

Snee’s staff includes returning assistant coaches John Graves, Kyle Costigan and Ty Taylor. Wisconsin is in the process of filling Snee’s old position.

