Wisconsin drops in the AP Top 25 once again

Another week of splitting its two games has the Wisconsin basketball team falling in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

Following a 16-point home win against Penn State and a 15-point loss at Illinois, the Badgers dropped two spots to No. 21 in the poll released Monday. It’s the lowest Wisconsin has been ranked this season.

The Badgers are just 4-4 in their last eight games and this is the sixth-straight week they have fallen in the poll after being at No. 6 in early January.

Wisconsin is one of seven Big Ten teams in the poll. Michigan, which hasn’t played in several weeks due to COVID-19 issues, is No. 3, while Ohio State is sitting right behind the Wolverines at No. 4. Illinois, winners of four straight, jumped six spots to No. 6.

Like the Badgers, Iowa has fallen on some hard times of late. The Hawkeyes have lost four of their last five games, and fell to No. 15 in the poll. Purdue stayed at No. 24, while Rutgers reentered the rankings at No. 25.

Wisconsin is scheduled to play at Nebraska on Thursday and then host Michigan on Sunday, though the latter game may not happen due to the COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines.

Unbeaten Gonzaga remains atop the poll, while Baylor, which also doesn’t have a loss, sits at No. 2 again.

