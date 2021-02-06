Wisconsin hammers Minnesota 8-1, moves into tie for first in Big Ten

The Wisconsin hockey team is tied for first place in the Big Ten.

That’s after the No. 11 Badgers rolled right through No. 2 Minnesota 8-1 to sweep the Gophers in their weekend series. In the two games Wisconsin outscored Minnesota 12-2.

Like the Badgers did on Friday night, they jumped all over the visitors early on. Roman Ahcan got the scoring going with a power-play goal 5:01 into the first period. That was followed by another power-play goal from Dylan Holloway to give the Badgers a 2-0 lead. Minnesota cut that in half with a goal from Ben Meyers, but Wisconsin quickly answered with Ty Emberson finding the back of the net.

The Badgers added three more goals in the second period, with Ty Pelton-Byce, Ahcan and Jack Gorniak all lighting the lamp. Wisconsin powered home two more goals in the third period, as Ty Emberson and Cole Caufield contributed to the blowout. For Caufield, it was goal No. 17 this year, the most in the country.

Wisconsin goalie Cameron Rowe got the win by stopping 27 of the 28 shots he faced.

The win moved the Badgers into a tie with Minnesota atop the Big Ten at 11-5 on the year. Wisconsin has now won four straight games and seven of its last eight.

