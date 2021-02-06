Rough first half dooms the Badgers in loss at No. 12 Illinois

The last time Wisconsin went on the road to face a ranked team it lost by 23 at Michigan. It didn’t go much better Saturday for the 19th-ranked Badgers as they fell at No. 12 Illinois 75-60.

An ugly first half made it an uphill climb the rest of the way for Wisconsin. The Badgers shot just 30%, were 0-for-9 from beyond the arc and just 5-for-9 from the free throw line.

Those struggles allowed Illinois to build a 13-point halftime lead, which got pushed to 16 early in the second half. Wisconsin didn’t give in, though, and managed to whittle the lead down to seven with 12:27 left. That’s as close as the Badgers would get as the Illini reestablished control.

Center Kofi Cockburn and guard Ayo Dosunmu combined for 44 points and 26 rebounds to lead the Illini. Cockburn himself had 14 rebounds, just five fewer than Wisconsin as a team. Dosunmu added 12 assists to post a triple-double. Illinois had nine dunks as a team, including seven by Cockburn.

Guard D’Mitrik Trice had 22 points to lead the Badgers. Forward Nate Reuvers was the only other player from Wisconsin in double figures, finishing with 11 points.

The Badgers shot a season-low 16.7% (4-for-24) from beyond the arc, and center Micah Potter and guard Brad Davison combined to go 0-for-10 from deep. Potter also had four of Wisconsin’s 11 turnovers. It was the fourth-straight game with a double-digit number of turnovers, tied for the Badgers longest streak since early 2016.

Wisconsin fell to 14-6 on the year and 8-5 in Big Ten play. The Badgers will now travel to Nebraska on Thursday to face the Huskers.

