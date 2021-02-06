Former Packers DB Charles Woodson voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Charles Woodson has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement came Saturday and the former Green Bay Packers defensive back will be among the players as part of the 2021 class to be enshrined this summer.

What a great moment for Charles Woodson. A Hall of Famer through and through. pic.twitter.com/nlkBzKFhKe — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) February 7, 2021

While Woodson played 11 seasons with the Oakland Raiders, including the first eight of his career, he may have made his biggest impact during his seven years with the Packers. The former Michigan standout was the heart and soul of Green Bay’s defense, especially during a four-year stretch from 2008 to 2011. In that time he picked off 25 passes, forced 11 fumbles, had nine sacks and scored seven touchdowns. Woodson’s efforts earned him the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2009, and he also made him an All-Pro that season and 2011.

“The Green Bay Packers and all our fans congratulate Charles on this tremendous, well-deserved honor,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a press release. “Charles played the game the right way, and we would not have won Super Bowl XLV without his outstanding play and leadership. He had a remarkable career, including seven great seasons in Green Bay. We look forward to his induction in Canton and welcoming him back to Lambeau Field to unveil his name in the stadium next season.”

Woodson’s role as a leader played a significant part in Green Bay’s success. He was a loud voice in the locker room as the Packers made their run to a Super Bowl XLV win over Pittsburgh. Even though he got injured in the first half, he delivered a rousing halftime speech and stood on the sideline cheering on his teammates despite being in extreme pain.

10 years ago today. #Packers win the NFC title game and @CharlesWoodson delivers this epic speech in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/BLi9sIMtkj — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) January 23, 2021

A four-time All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Woodson was the 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named to the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade team. He finished with 65 interceptions in his career, the fifth-most of all-time, while returning 11 of those for touchdowns, the second-most in league history.

Woodson is the 27th member of the Packers to be elected to the Hall of Fame.

Here is the rest of the 2021 class:

WR Calvin Johnson

WR Drew Pearson

OL Alan Faneca

Coach Tom Flores

QB Peyton Manning

S John Lynch

Scout Bill Nunn

