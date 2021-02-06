Aaron Rodgers named NFL MVP for third time

Aaron Rodgers had perhaps the best season of his career in 2020 and on Saturday he was awarded for his efforts.

During the annual NFL Honors Show, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player by the Associated Press. Rodgers got 44 votes, while Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got four votes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got two.

Rodgers earned the honor after setting numerous team records and leading the Packers to an NFC-best 13-3 record. His 48 touchdowns and 70.7% completion percentage are the best in franchise history, while his quarterback rating of 121.5 is the second-best in NFL history, trailing only the 122.1 rating Rodgers had in 2011.

This is the third time Rodgers has won the award, also doing so in 2011 and 2014. He joins Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Johnny Unitas, Jim Brown and former Packers quarterback Brett Favre as the only players in league history to win at least three MVP awards. Green Bay has seen five different players named MVP, the most of any team in the NFL.

NFL Award Winners:

MVP: QB Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay)

Offensive POY: RB Derrick Henry (Tennessee)

Defensive POY: DL Aaron Donald (LA Rams)

Offensive ROY: QB Justin Herbert (LA Chargers)

Defensive ROY: DL Chase Young (Washington)

Coach of the Year: Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland)

Walter Payton Man of the Year: QB Russell Wilson

