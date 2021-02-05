Wisconsin hammers Minnesota for third straight win, now just a game back of first in Big Ten

The 11th-ranked Wisconsin hockey team stayed hot Friday night taking out No. 2 Minnesota 4-1 to win its third-straight game and sixth in its last seven.

As has been the case all year, Cole Caufield was heavily involved in the victory for the Badgers. The sophomore got the scoring started just 1:04 in the game, finding the back of the net for the 15th time this season.

The Gophers answered in the second period when Sammy Walker beat Robbie Beydoun to tie the game 1-1.

That would be all the scoring until the Badgers blew things open in the third period. Caufield got what proved to be the game-winning goal at the 13:00 mark, but Wisconsin wasn’t done. Just 42 seconds later Dylan Holloway broke free for his sixth goal of the year. Less than two minutes later Roman Ahcan capped the scoring with a power-play goal.

Linus Weissbach and Ty Pelton-Byce were each credited with a pair of assists.

Beydoun picked up the win stopping 24 of the 25 shots the Gophers put on him.

Wisconsin improved to 12-7 on the year and 10-5 in Big Ten play. It left the Badgers just one game back of the Gophers for first place in the conference.

The teams will play again Saturday night at LaBahn Arena.

