Bucks get long road trip started with a win in Cleveland

Milwaukee got its six-game road trip off to a good start with a 123-105 win over Cleveland on Friday night.

The Bucks trailed 63-60 at the half and were up just five heading into the fourth quarter. But that’s when they took control, outscoring the Cavaliers by 13 in the final period.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a team-high 33 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Milwaukee. All five starters were in double figures, including Donte DiVincenzo who had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Bobby Portis was strong off the bench for the Bucks once again, putting in 14 points and six rebounds.

Milwaukee hit just seven 3-pointers on the night, the fewest it had in a win this year.

The Cavs got 19 points from Collin Sexton, while Andre Drummond gave them 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Bucks will stay in Cleveland and the two teams will play again Saturday night.

