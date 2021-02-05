Big Ten releases updated 2021 football schedule

Following a season that saw no fans, a reduced number of games and COVID-19 stoppages, the Big Ten gave people hope for a return to normal Friday when it released its revised 2021 football schedule.

The original schedule was unveiled in 2017 and the nine opponents for each team remain the same, but the when and where have changed a bit, including for Wisconsin.

The Badgers were slated to open the season against Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium the weekend of Sept. 4 and that is still the case. However, instead of playing at rival Minnesota in October like planned, the game has been moved back to Nov. 27, which is the final week of the season. Iowa, which had been slated to finish the season in Madison, will now come to town Oct. 30.

In addition to some changes in when games would be played, Wisconsin will also switch where they’ll play Nebraska and Purdue. The Badgers will now host the Huskers for the first time since 2018 on Nov. 20, while going to West Lafayette for the first time in three years on Oct. 23.

Wisconsin’s non-conference schedule remains the same with the Badgers hosting Eastern Michigan on Sept. 11, facing Notre Dame at Solider Field in Chicago on Sept. 25 and then welcoming Army to town Oct. 6.

Here’s a look at the fully revamped schedule:

Everybody's looking for a fresh start in 2021, right? Well, we can at least help with a fresh slate of #B1G games pic.twitter.com/mZClMOdVNL — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 5, 2021

