Brewers reportedly add 2B Kolten Wong

The Milwaukee Brewers have finally made a noteworthy splash in the free-agent market.

After a largely quiet offseason, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has reportedly agreed to a deal with former St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, it’s a two-year deal for $18 million.

Wong spent the first eight years of his career in St. Louis, serving as the every day second baseman for much of that time. The 30-year-old is among the best at his position, having won a Gold Glove the last two years.

Wong is a .261 career hitter but had one of his best years in 2019. That’s when he hit .285 with 59 RBI and 11 home runs. All three numbers were either career-highs or close to it.

The addition of Wong at second base means a change is likely coming for Keston Hiura. One of the best young hitters in baseball, Hiura has struggled at times defensively. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Brewers believe Hiura could move to first base this year.

Milwaukee is slated to head to spring training later this month.

