Brewers reportedly add 2B Kolten Wong

The Milwaukee Brewers have finally made a noteworthy splash in the free-agent market.

After a largely quiet offseason, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has reportedly agreed to a deal with former St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, it’s a two-year deal for $18 million.

Free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong in agreement with Brewers on two-year, $18M contract with a third-year club option, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 3, 2021

Wong spent the first eight years of his career in St. Louis, serving as the every day second baseman for much of that time. The 30-year-old is among the best at his position, having won a Gold Glove the last two years.

Since 2014, Kolten Wong leads all second basemen with +57 Defensive Runs Saved All Brewers 2B in that time: -25 DRS — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) February 3, 2021

Wong is a .261 career hitter but had one of his best years in 2019. That’s when he hit .285 with 59 RBI and 11 home runs. All three numbers were either career-highs or close to it.

The addition of Wong at second base means a change is likely coming for Keston Hiura. One of the best young hitters in baseball, Hiura has struggled at times defensively. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Brewers believe Hiura could move to first base this year.

In article we put online yesterday, #Brewers David Stearns mentions possibility of moving Keston Hiura from 2B to 1B, which would solve couple of issues if Wong were added. Despite financial restrictions, Stearns said is looking to supplement the infield. https://t.co/TxJESYXVdp https://t.co/QMdflflJfI — Tom (@Haudricourt) February 3, 2021

Milwaukee is slated to head to spring training later this month.

