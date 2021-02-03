Antetokounmpo posts a triple-double in Milwaukee’s dominating win over Indiana

The Indiana Pacers entered Wednesday’s matchup with Milwaukee trailing the Bucks by just a 1/2 game in the standings, but the night showed a much wider gap between the two Eastern Conference hopefuls.

Milwaukee led by 17 at the half and rolled to a 130-110 win at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double before the fourth quarter, and finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in just 31 minutes. It was his 21st career triple-double and it came on a night in which he was 7-for-8 from the field and from the free throw line.

All five Milwaukee starters were in double figures, including guard Donte DiVincenzo scoring 16 points. Forward Khris Middleton had 12 points and guard Jrue Holiday added 11.

It was another huge night for forward Bobby Portis off the bench. He followed up scoring 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds against Portland by putting up 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in the win. He did all of that in just 17 minutes.

Center Damantas Sabonis led the way for Indiana by scoring 33 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Former Milwaukee guard Malcolm Brogdon went just 5-for-17 from the field, finishing with 12 points.

The Bucks improved to 13-8 on the year and are now 9-2 at home.

Milwaukee now hits the road for six-straight games, starting with a back-to-back in Cleveland on Friday.

