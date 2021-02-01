Danny Davis announces he’ll return for 2021

Wisconsin’s top wide receiver is returning for 2021.

Danny Davis announced Monday that he would comeback for a second senior year, taking advantage of an NCAA waiver allowing all fall sport athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

Davis missed all but two games this past season due to an injury in the Michigan game. Before he went out, the Ohio native was off to a great start for an offense that averaged 47 points per game. Davis caught two passes for 72 yards and a touchdown in the opener against Illinois and then rushed for 65 yards and a score against the Wolverines.

Somewhat quietly, Davis has a chance to put together one of the better statistical careers by a Wisconsin wide receiver. With 99 catches, 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns, Davis could finish in the top-10 in UW history in all three categories.

More importantly his return gives the Badgers and second-year quarterback Graham Mertz the offensive weapons everyone thought they’d have for all of 2020. In addition to Davis, fellow wide receiver Kendric Pryor announced he would return for a second go at his senior year after injuries limited him to 2 1/2 games. Tight end Jake Ferguson also decided to put off his NFL dreams to return as well.

The trio of Davis, Pryor and Ferguson have combined for 265 catches, 3,793 total yards and 33 total touchdowns. With wide receiver Chimere Dike, running back Jalen Berger and the potential of some other young skill players, Wisconsin’s offense has a chance to bounce back after a tough last five games of the season.

