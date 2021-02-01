Bucks rout Portland to snap 2-game skid

Milwaukee snapped a two-game losing skid in impressive fashion Monday night with a 134-106 win over Portland.

The Bucks scored 79 points in the first half, largely thanks to going 14-for-23 from beyond the arc. They led by 23 at the break and cruised from there, finishing with 21 3-pointers. That was their best effort from deep since hitting an NBA record 29 3-pointers in a win over Miami earlier this season.

All 14 players on the active roster got in the game and 12 of them scored. That included 21 points and eight rebounds from Bobby Portis, as he led a bench unit that contributed 64 points to Milwaukee’s cause.

The blowout allowed coach Mike Budenholzer to keep the minutes of his stars down. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points and six assists in just 26 minutes, while Khris Middleton had 17 points and nine assists in only 25 minutes.

The only starter to play 30 minutes was Jrue Holiday and he led the team in scoring 22 points. He also had seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Portland is in the midst of a seven-game road trip and it showed. The Trailblazers shot just 37.5% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc. They got 30 points from Nassir Little, while star Damian Lillard had 17 points.

Milwaukee moved to 12-8 on the year and 8-2 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks will now host Indiana on Wednesday.

