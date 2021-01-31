Rams reportedly made a run at Aaron Rodgers before acquiring Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford on Saturday night in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions. His addition, which won’t be official until the new league year starts in early March, has already made the Rams among the betting favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVI. But before they settled on Stafford, they reportedly made a run at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to Sam Farmer of the LA Times, the Rams gauged the Packers interest in trading the soon-to-be 3-time NFL MVP.

The Rams "made a run" at Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers were "adamant" they weren't trading him, per @LATimesfarmer pic.twitter.com/SnAn8nphYI — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 31, 2021

Despite coach Matt LaFleur and President Mark Murphy forcefully saying they expect and want Rodgers back in Green Bay, at least one team, and likely others, are at least making phone calls to the team on his status.

It comes after Rodgers told reporters that his future was a “beautiful mystery” in the lead up to the NFC title game. He reiterated after the loss to Tampa Bay that he was among several Packers with uncertain futures, largely because of Green Bay’s decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last April’s draft.

Those comments went viral and had some national talking heads declaring Rodgers had played his last game with the Packers and that a messy divorce between the two sides was coming. Rodgers calmed the waters a bit Tuesday in his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, saying he doesn’t think there is any reason he wouldn’t be back but that they are no absolutes in the NFL.

LaFleur, along with GM Brian Gutekunst, are scheduled to hold their final press conferences of the season on Monday.

