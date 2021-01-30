Wisconsin hockey finishes off sweep of Michigan State

The Wisconsin hockey team kept its good play going Saturday with a 3-1 win over Michigan State, allowing the Badgers to sweep the two game series with the Spartans.

As has been the case so many times this year, it was sophomore Cole Caufield doing a bulk of the damage. He set up Linus Weissbach for his first goal of the season in the second period, picking up his 13th assist on the year.

Michigan State answered that goal early in the third period as Mitchell Lewandowski beat Wisconsin goalie Cameron Rowe, the only shot of the 19 the Spartans put on goal that made it through.

But Caufield and company had an answer, as he and Weissbach assisted on a power-play goal from Ty Pelton-Byce to retake the lead. It was Pelton-Byce’s sixth goal of the year and Caufield’s 14th assist.

Then it was time for Caufield to get in on the scoring. He took advantage of another power play and put the Badgers up 3-1 with 14:33 left. He followed that with empty net goal to finish off the Spartans. Caufield now has 14 goals on the year.

The win was Wisconsin sixth in its last eight games to improve to 11-7 on the year and 8-5 in Big Ten play. The 13th-ranked Badgers will now head to No. 3 Minnesota next weekend to face the Gophers.

