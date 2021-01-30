Wisconsin gets commitment from 2022 QB

Wisconsin has its first commitment in the class of 2022.

Quarterback Myles Burkett (Franklin, Wis.) announced Saturday that he was committing to the Badgers.

A 3-star recruit, Burkett was just recently offered a scholarship by Wisconsin. He’s only the third in-state quarterback to get a scholarship out of high school since 2003, joining Tyler Donovan (2003) and Danny Vanden Boom (2017).

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Burkett had offers from a number of mid-major schools, including Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Northern Illinois.

According to 247Sports, Burkett played in five games in 2020 and averaged 247.2 yards passing and 41.1 yards rushing per game.

