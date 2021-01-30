Wisconsin falls to Penn State for the first time in 10 years

Ten years. That’s how long it had been since Penn State beat Wisconsin in basketball. It was a streak that covered 14 games and it’s a streak that no longer exists. Not after the Nittany Lions turned a 34-31 halftime deficit into an 81-71 win on Saturday.

The Badgers had few answers for Penn State on the defensive end. Myreon Jones led the way with 20 points, but the Nittany Lions also got 18 points and nine rebounds from Izaiah Brockington, and 17 points and eight rebounds from John Harrar.

“For us to play at a high level we have to be good defensively,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “To try and twist it any other way, you see the result.”

Penn State scored 50 points in the second half, the most Wisconsin has given up this season. Sixteen of those came in the paint and 11 came off of Badgers turnovers.

Wisconsin was paced by Nate Reuvers and his 18 points, while Aleem Ford had 15 and Tyler Wahl scored all 13 of his points in the first half. He also added 10 rebounds and a pair of assists.

But the Badgers leading scorers, D’Mitrik Trice and Micah Potter combined for only 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting. As a team, Wisconsin went just 7-for-28 from beyond the arc, a sixth-straight game they didn’t hit 40-percent or better on 3-pointers. The Badgers have shot just 30.2% from the outside and gone 3-3 during that stretch.

Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4) will now head back to Madison to face Penn State on Tuesday at the Kohl Center.

