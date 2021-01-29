Packers DC Mike Pettine won’t return for 2021

Mike Pettine’s time as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator has come to an end.

According to the NFL Network, Pettine’s contract expired at the end of the season and he will not be back with the Packers for 2021.

#Packers DC Mike Pettine’s contract is expiring and he will not return in 2021, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2021

Pettine replaced long-time coordinator Dom Capers in 2018 under former coach Mike McCarthy. Matt LaFleur kept him on when he took over as head coach in 2019.

This past season was a bit of a mixed bag for Pettine. For the first time since 2010, the defense finished in the top 10 in fewest yards allowed, while coming in 13th in points allowed. In the Packers six-game winning streak to end the season, the defense allowed 16 points or less in four of the games.

But Pettine’s tenure also included several significant breakdowns at the worst possible times, including in the last two NFC title game losses. Pettine’s unit allowed 285 yards rushing in a blowout loss to San Francisco in 2019, and then gave up an inexplicable touchdown to Tampa Bay at the end of the first half last Sunday.

With Pettine’s departure, LaFleur will now have the opportunity to pick his own guy. The choice could go a long way to determining whether the Packers will get over the hump and back to the Super Bowl after coming up just short in LaFleur’s first two seasons.

